New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A civil court in Mumbai on Monday temporarily restrained access to the online video game, named, 'Selmon Bhai', after the actor himself approached the court against the video game. According to reports, the Selmon Bhai video game is allegedly based on the 2002 hit and run case of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.



The order was passed by the Civil court judge K M Jaiswal on Monday and its copy was made available on Tuesday, PTI reported. The news agency further stated that the court has held the makers of the game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors, from launching or even recreating the game and any type of content related to Salman Khan.



Meanwhile, the court also asked the makers of the game to take down the video game from every online platform including the Google Play store. "Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff," the court said.



The statement further added, "When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished."



Last month, the Bollywood actor filed an application in the court claiming that the video game portrayed the caricature version of his name and images, it also mentioned that the name of the game 'Selmon Bhoi' is phonetically the same as what his fans call him -- 'Salman Bhai'.



Further hearing on this matter will take place on September 20. Apart from that, the court has also asked the developers of the game to lodge their affidavit to the actor's plea. In the year 2015, the Bombay High court pronounced the actor as not guilty in the 2002 hit-and-run case.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen