New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday penned a note of gratitude for Marvel Cinematic Universe Ms Marvel, ahead of its release. Akhtar, who is ready to make his MCU debut with the upcoming series Ms Marvel appreciated the directors, creators and everyone associated with the movie.

Taking to his social media, Farhan wrote, “The post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is. It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it."

The post further said, “It is in appreciation of Marvel. I’m proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel."

Meanwhile, Ms Marvel is all set to release on June 8th. The series star Iman Vellani as the main character and Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight and Fawad Khan among others. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series which has a dominant Asian cast also stars Pakistani star, Fawad Khan.

In one of Fawad’s interviews, he said, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves).”

Posted By: Ashita Singh