New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Recently, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor disclosed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is suffering from dementia and he is in the early stage of the disease. Soon after Ranbir's revelation, Randhir's fans and well-wishers were left worried about the health of the veteran actor. Now, the veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has reacted to his nephew’s remark. In a new interview, Randhir refused Ranbir's remark and said that he is doing fine.

During an interview with ETimes, Randhir said, “Aisa kuch nahi hua. (Nothing of that sort happened) Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April 2021)."

When the publication further asked the veteran actor about Ranbir’s claims, he answered, “Ranbir ki marzi, he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."

For the unversed, Recently, when Ranbir was sharing Randhir's reaction to late actor Rishi Kapoor’s film 'Sharmaji Namkeen', Ranbir said that his uncle is in an early stage of dementia.

"I remember when my entire family saw it, my father's elder brother, my uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film and said, ‘Tell dad that he was amazing in this film, and where is he, let’s call him. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions, issues, conflicts and a good piece of storytelling is what stands tall. Sharmaji Namkeen really embodies that," Ranbir was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Randhir is the eldest son of Raj Kapoor. The veteran actor lost both his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv. Rishi Kapoor lost the battle of life in 2020 due to cancer.

Rishi will be seen on the screens for one last time as his film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on March 31.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen