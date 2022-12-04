'I'm No Neena Gupta': Delnaaz Irani Talks About 'Groupism' In Industry, Urges People To Offer Her Work

Actress Delnaaz Irani recently opened up about 'groupism and camps' in the B-town industry. The actress requested work and stated that her industry friends have been facing the same as they don't have the 'blue-tick' verification on social media. Delnaaz is known for her role as Sweetu Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer film Kal Ho Na Ho.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Delnaaz requested people to offer her work. The 50-year-old actress asserted, "I’m no Neena Gupta, but maybe someone will watch this and something will work out. There used to be a connect directly with the directors and producers."



"Satish Kaushik saw Kal Ho Naa Ho and called me… These days, that connection has been lost. It’s more of going and struggling with the casting directors… This whole middle structure that is there, that is something I still need to figure out. It’s like, you have to go to their offices. There’s a lot of groupism, and camps," she went on to state.

Delnaaz further stated tha her friends told her that they are not offered work even by their casting directors as they don't have their accounts verified on social media. She continued, "These people have been a part of the industry for two decades, they’ve played leads, it hurts her when ‘overnight superstars’ succeed in the industry, whereas people who have been working since a long time don’t get work."

Delnaaz Irani was also a part of Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 6 and earlier she appeared in several comic roles in films.