New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tanushree Dutta is once again grabbing eyeballs, and this time she has expressed her discontent over her Wikipedia profile description. The 37-year-old actress is known for wearing heart on her sleeves when it comes to sharing her opinions. She took to her Instagram handle and shared her image with a long note of how Wikipedia's miss information regarding her is bothering her.

In a long note, she revealed that her Wikipedia profile describes her as an 'Indian Model' instead of "Miss India Universe & Bollywood actress/star". Tanushree further shared that she tried to make changes but her efforts went in vain.

"Hey Guys...there's something that's been bothering me for a while. It's the Wikipedia profile on me. So it's got a lot totally wrong about me and calling me just an "Indian Model" and diminishing my credentials. I tried changing but it keeps coming back to the same stuff. I'm a Miss India Universe & Bollywood actress/star so dunno why it says " Indian Model". It's the first thing people check when they google a public figure for work/awards etc & mine is all wierd & shit. Imagine after doing so much in just one life I can't even have a straightforward, uplifting & accurate Wikipedia presentation. 🙄🙄🙄Maybe the scriptures are right & my rewards & recognition are going to be in Heaven afterall. 😐👩‍🚀 Anyways I've renounced losing my shit with this kind of wierd stuff coz looks like I can't do much about it! #If anyone can help pls do...btw...I think great & amazing stuff is going to happen for me in 2022...#waiting #godsplan #promises #grace #blissful #angel #ascension #peaceout✌," her post read.

Here have a look:

On the work front, she made her debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. She went on to do a few films but soon her career took a backseat.

