'I'm A Woman, Not Parcel': Alia Bhatt Slams 'Patriarchal' Reports After Pregnancy Announcement

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement took the internet by storm. Alia announced this good news by posting a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on social media and her fans can't get enough of the adorable photo. Recently, Alia expressed her gratitude to her fans for their good wishes. She also reacted to the reports published regarding her work and health after her pregnancy announcement.

Addressing the reports, Alia wrote, "Meanwhile, we still live in some people heads, we still live some patriarchal world..fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman not a parel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors certification as well. This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready".

Earlier, Alia expressed her gratitude to her fans for their warm wishes. She wrote, "Overwhelmed with all love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, that it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessing! Thank you to every single one of you".

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday with an adorable post. She wrote, "Our Baby... Coming Soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared some unseen and lovely pictures of the couple. Sharing the pictures, Soni Razdan wrote, "Gratitude. May your tribe increase".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in the most awaited film Brahmastra, which will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun. Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone and will also star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir will star in Animal and his upcoming film Shamshera will release on July 22, 2022.