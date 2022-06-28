  • News
  • Entertainment

'I'm A Woman, Not Parcel': Alia Bhatt Slams 'Patriarchal' Reports After Pregnancy Announcement

Alia Bhatt has reacted to the 'patriarchal' reports after her pregnancy announcement. On Monday, she announced her pregnancy on social media.

By Simran Srivastav
Tue, 28 Jun 2022 05:27 PM IST
Minute Read
'I'm A Woman, Not Parcel': Alia Bhatt Slams 'Patriarchal' Reports After Pregnancy Announcement
Image Credits: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement took the internet by storm. Alia announced this good news by posting a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on social media and her fans can't get enough of the adorable photo. Recently, Alia expressed her gratitude to her fans for their good wishes. She also reacted to the reports published regarding her work and health after her pregnancy announcement.

Addressing the reports, Alia wrote, "Meanwhile, we still live in some people heads, we still live some patriarchal world..fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman not a parel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors certification as well. This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready". 

Also Read
'Feels So Special': Alia Bhatt Expresses Her Gratitude Towards Fans After..
'Feels So Special': Alia Bhatt Expresses Her Gratitude Towards Fans After..

Earlier, Alia expressed her gratitude to her fans for their warm wishes. She wrote, "Overwhelmed with all love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, that it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessing! Thank you to every single one of you".

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday with an adorable post. She wrote, "Our Baby... Coming Soon.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared some unseen and lovely pictures of the couple. Sharing the pictures, Soni Razdan wrote, "Gratitude. May your tribe increase".

Also Read
Amitabh Bachchan's Big Bash With South Stars Had Aamir Khan's Cameo
Amitabh Bachchan's Big Bash With South Stars Had Aamir Khan's Cameo

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in the most awaited film Brahmastra, which will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun. Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone and will also star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir will star in Animal and his upcoming film Shamshera will release on July 22, 2022.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.