Suhana posted a picture and wrote a note on how she has been called "Kaali" since the age of 12.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan on Wednesday gave a befitting reply to the trolls who consistently commented on her skin tone and shamed her for being 'brown'. She posted a picture and wrote a note on how she has been called "Kaali" since the age of 12.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana Khan wrote, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.

She further added, "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism (sic).

Filmmakers and celebrities lauded her for sharing this and called her beautiful and unstoppable.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, "It’s only self hate that makes people want to demean others. In any case we can’t take criticism from people we wouldn’t go to for advise. A racist only defines themselves so you be you beautiful one. You are unstoppable."

Suhana is currently pursuing her a film studies course at New York University. She returned to India from New York before the lockdown was imposed. Last year, she made her acting debut with a short film named 'The Grey Part Of Blue.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma