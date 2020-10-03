New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recovered in July after contracting the COVID-19, has decided to hit out at the trolls targetting him on social media. Recently, the Guru actor was trolled by netizens who called him 'a product of nepotism' and even said that the actor is having a career based on Amitabh Bachchan's reputation.

Hitting out at the trolls, Abhishek chose to respond to every tweet he has received trolling him with nepotism barb. Replying to one of the users who called him the product of nepotism, Abhishek in a befitting reply said, "You are ill-informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake."

Abhishek had also been subjected to hate tweets in the past with users calling him 'unemployed' and mocked him for living with his parents. However, the 44-year-old actor responded to every hat tweet in his own style.

Replying to a user who asked him how he gets movies after his 2008 superhero flick Drona turned out to be a flop, Abhishek said, "We live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy".

Replying to another tweet calling him jobless, Abhishek Bachchan said, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

Here are few more examples of Abhishek Bachchan hitting out at the trolls against him:

Abhishek Bachchan, who made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Refugee opposite Kareena Kapoor, is known for his superhits including Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, Raavan, Delhi-6 and the Dhoom series. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in web series Breath: Into the Shadows. The actor will next be seen in the film 'The Big Bull', which will release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

