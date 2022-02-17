New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Day after Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu lost his life in a tragic car crash on the KMP Highway, his girlfriend Reena Rai, who was accompanying him in the car, on Thursday wrote a heartfelt note for Sidhu and said that his untimely demise has left her heartbroken.

For the unversed, Deep Sidhu passed away on February 15 in a road accident. Reena was in the same car when the mishap occurred. As per reports, the airbag in the car saved Reena's life and she is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Sonipat.

Mourning the demise of Deep, Reena took to Instagram and penned an emotional note. "I'm broken I'm dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won't leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat”, she said.

“As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me. We were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don't leave each other and I'll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates," she wrote further.

However, the post has been deleted now by Reena Rai.

A partially consumed bottle of liquor was recovered from the ill-fated car of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident on Tuesday near Sonipat in Haryana. An FIR has been registered for rash and negligent driving against the driver of the truck with which the actor's car collided. Viscera samples of the actor have been collected.

"We retrieved a partially consumed liquor bottle from Deep Sidhu's car. It is a case of rash and negligent driving. An FIR has been registered. The driver has been identified and police teams are trying to nab him. Viscera sample has been collected and further action will be taken after analysis of FSL report," said Rahul Sharma, SP, Sonipat.

Police had earlier said that Deep Sidhu's car crashed into a stationary truck near Pipli toll at the KMP expressway. Deep Sidhu was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January last year.

In February last year, Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence case in 2021. A tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day had turned violent after protesters came to the Red Fort. The farmers were protesting against three (now repealed) farm laws.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan