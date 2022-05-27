New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Stranger Things is one of the most awaited web series of 2022, which will finally stream on Netflix today, that is May 27. The web series has a huge fan following in India as well and Netflix is leaving no stones unturned to promote Stranger Things Season 4. Apart from English, the series will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India. To get the attention of more Indian audiences, Netflix has collaborated with one of the finest Indian music directors Ilaiyaraaja to compose the background score of Stranger Things.

Sharing the video on their official Instagram page, Netflix wrote, "MAESTRO ILAIYARAAJA'S VERSION OF THE STRANGER THINGS THEME HAS TURNED OUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN! Stranger Things is coming soon in Tamil and Telugu."

Fans are just amazed by this background score and are even more eager to watch the series. One person commented, "This is so crazy and so cool", meanwhile, another person wrote, "LITERAL GOOSEBUMPS".

Earlier, Netflix collaborated with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan to promote Stranger Things 4. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "No demodogs were fed during this interview with @varundvn. But we're going to check on the interviewer just in case."

Sharing the trailer of Stranger Things 4, Netflix wrote, "WE'RE MEETING THE GANG THIS FRIDAY AND THE ODDS OF US BEING EXCITED ARE 100% ".

Stranger Things season 4 will release in two volumes. Volume 1 will release on May 27, Friday in India at 12:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Volume 2 will stream on Netflix from July 1. There will be seven episodes in the first volume of Stranger Things 4 and two episodes in volume 2.

Stranger Things 4 stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Cara Buono.

