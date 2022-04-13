New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid all the talks around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's reported wedding, Alia's mother Soni Razdan's friend and singer Ila Arun has dropped a congratulatory post for soon-to-be mother-in-law and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. Ila on Wednesday shared a post on her Instagram which hinted that Ranbir and Alia's wedding is real and happening.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ila Arun shared an all-smiles picture featuring her with Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan. Sharing the snap, she wrote, "Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai (Our Soni is going to be a mother-in-law soon). congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ila Arun (@llaarun)

The post comes amid the heightened buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding which will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house 'Vatsu'.

Immediately after Ila Arun shared the post, fans bombarded the post's comment section with heart emojis. Ila's daughter Ishita Arun dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "Lo bhai ho gyi news confrm," and another wrote, "She just confirmed alia and Ranbir's wedding".

Meanwhile, Ralia's reported wedding functions are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day, and finally the wedding on April 15.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' and on the work front, Brahmastra will mark as their first film after being married.

Posted By: Ashita Singh