IIFA Awards 2023: 23rd Edition Postponed; When And Where To Watch The Prestigious Awards Show

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has decided to postpone its 23rd edition of awards. The award show which was scheduled to take place in February 2023, has not been postponed to May 26th and 27th 2023.

On Friday, the IIFA awards headed to its Instagram handle and wrote, "The prominent celebration of Indian Cinema with #IIFA has been rescheduled to May 26th & 27th 2023. Be a part of it to experience this cinematic magnificence with us at the magical land of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and get ready to make your summer of 2023 grander!"

The text written on the post read, "The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is rescheduled for its 23rd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and will NOW be held on the 26th and 27th of May, 2023."

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA, is an annual awards ceremony for Bollywood. The winners of the awards show are decided by fans, who vote for their favourite actors/actresses online.

IIFA NOMINATIONS, 2023

Best Picture

Shershaah

83

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Thappad

Ludo

Best Director

Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah

Kabir Khan, 83

Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham

Anubhav Sinha, Thappad

Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Actor in Leading Role Male

Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah

Ranveer Singh, 83

Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham

Manoj Bajpayee, Bhonsle

Late Irfan Khan, Angrezi Medium

Best Actor in Leading Role Female

Kiara Advani, Shershaah

Vidya Balan, Sherni

Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait

Taapsse Pannu, Thappad

Best Actor in Supporting Role Male

Jiiva, 83

Pankaj Tripathi, 83

Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo

Kumud Mishra, Thappad

Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor in Supporting Role Female

Gauhar Khan, 14 Phere

Lara Dutta, Bell Bottom

Sai Tamhankar, Mimi

Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium

Shalini Vatsa, Ludo

Best Music Director

Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Janni, B Praak, Vikram Montrose- Shershaah

Pritam- Ludo

A R Rahman- Atrangi Re

Pritam- 83

AR Rahman- 99 Songs

Best Playback Singer Male

Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan in Shershaah

Arijit Singh for Rait Zara Si in Atrangi Re

B Praak for Mann Bharya in Shershaah

Arijit Singh for Lehra Do in 83

Arijit Singh for Aabaad Barbaad in Ludo

Best Playback Singer Female

Jasleen Royal for Ranjha in Shershaah

Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan in Shershaah

Shreya Ghoshal for Chaka Chak in Atrangi Re

Shreya Ghoshal for Param Sundari in Mimi

Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Story for Original

Sandeep Shrivastava, Shershaah

Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re

Anurag Basu, Ludo

Shubham, Eeb Allay Ooo!

Best Story for Adapted

Kabir Khan and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83

Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii

Abhishek Chaubey and Hussain Haidry, Ankahi Kahaniya

Laxman Utekar and Rohan Shankar, Mimi

Best Lyrics