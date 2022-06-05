New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The IIFA Awards ceremony 2022 came to an end in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The star-studded event witnessed several Bollywood celebs walking down the green carpet. With lots of entertainment, the night turned out to be a lucky one for some of these B-town celebs as they bagged trophies in various categories. While Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor for Sardar Udham, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for her portrayal in Mimi.

Meanwhile, based on the life of a military captain Vikram Batra, the film Shershaah won the award for the Best Film, and Vishnu Vardhan won the Best Director trophy making the biopic on the Indian soldier.

Take a look at the list of winners at the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2022.

Playback Singer Male: Jubin Nautiyal for "Raataan Lambiyan”

Playback Singer Female: Asees Kaur for “Raataan Lambiyan”



Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for the song "Lehra Do" in 83 movie

Music Direction: AR Rahman and Shershaah composers Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani



Best Debut Male: Ahan Shetty for Tadap

Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Story Original: Anurag Basu for Ludo

Best Story Adapted: 83

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male: Pankaj Tripathi for Ludo

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Female: Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

Leading Role Male: Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Leading Role Female: Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Direction: Vishnu Varadhan for Shershaah

Best Picture: Shershaah



On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu-starrer drama Thappad bagged the trophy for best dialogues for Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo. Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung was also among one of the winners, the film won the best sound design for Lochan Kanvinde. Ajay Kumar PB and Manik Batra won the best sound mixing award for the film 83 --- drama based on the Indian cricket team.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor on Friday hosted the IFA Rocks. Both of them constantly had the audience in splits.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen