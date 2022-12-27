IIFA 2023 Nominations: Alia Bhatt And Brahmastra Lead The Race, Shah Rukh Khan Gets A Surprise Nod In THIS Category | See Complete List

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 02:13 PM IST
The nominations for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 have recently been announced. The IIFA 2023 will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE in February 2023.
Alia Bhatt, who delivered 4 blockbuster films this year including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra and Darlings, lead the race of nominations in Best Actor (Female) category. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra got nominated in as many as 10 different categories at IIFA 2023.
Check out the complete list of IIFA 2023 nominations here:
BEST PICTURE
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Drishyam 2
Darlings
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Vikram Vedha
DIRECTION
Aneez Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Ayan Mukerji (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Jasmeet K Reen (Darlings)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Vasan Bala (Monica O My Darling)
R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)
PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)
Yami Gautam Dhar (A Thursday)
Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Shefali Shah (Darlings)
Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)
Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Abhishek A. Bachchan (Dasvi)
Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2)
Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)
Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)
Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha)
PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)
Sheeba Chadha (Badhai Do)
Mouni Roy (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi)
Tabu (Drishyam 2)
Radhika Apte (Monica O My Darling)
PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)
Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya)
Shah Rukh Khan (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Vijay Raaz (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Anil Kapoor (Jug Jugg Jeeyo)
Sikander Kher (Monica O My Darling)
MUSIC DIRECTION
Pritam (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Pritam (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
OAFF, Savera (Gehraiyaan)
Tanishk Bagcchi, POZY, Kanishk Seth, Kavita Seth, Vishal Shelke (Jug Jugg Jeeyo)
PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Jonita Gandhi - Deva Deva (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Shreya Ghoshal - Rasiya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Shreya Ghoshal - Jab Saiyaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Lothika - Doobey (Gehraiyaan)
Kavita Seth - Rangi Sari (Jug Jugg Jeeyo)
PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
Arjit Singh - Kesariya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Arijit Singh - Deva Deva (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Mohit Chauhan - Gehraiyaan (Reprise) (Gehraiyaan)
Kanishk Seth - Rangi Sari (Jug Jugg Jeeyo)
Aditya Rao - Behney Do (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)