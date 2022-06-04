New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every year, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) manage to create a lot of buzzes as the award function is attended by the B-town celebs. Bollywood celebrities dazzle on the red carpet with their presence and the event is undoubtedly a star-studded affair. The event has finally kicked off and the celebrities including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Kakkar, Nora Fatehi, Ritesh Deshmukh and many more celebs are at the event.

Bollywood star Salman Khan made a grand entry at the IIFA Awards 2022 and looked dapper. He wore a classic black suit and paired it with a blue shirt.

Nora Fatehi looked absolutely stunning in a blue body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. The dress also had a thigh slit and she pared the dress with a beautiful necklace.

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a blue dress with flower embroidery and thigh slit. She kept her hair in a bun and kept her makeup light.

Sara Ali Khan looked like a dream in an off-shoulder black dress with a train. She kept her hair in a ponytail and kept her makeup light.

Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder red body-hugging dress. She also wore red gloves with the dress and kept her hair open.

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled on the red carpet in a sliver thigh slit dress. She kept her make-up look light and kept her hair open and gave it a wavy hair look.

Tiger Shroff looked dapper in the pink suit and paired it with a white shirt, a pair of pink glasses and white sneakers.

Earlier, the press conference for IIFA 2022 was held a few days ago. Meanwhile, IIFA 2022 events will be held on two days - IIFA Rocks on June 3 and the main event on June 4.

