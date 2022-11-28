  • News
IFFI Jury Head Slams 'Kashmir Files', Calls It 'Vulgar Propaganda'

53rd International Film Festival of India jury head called "Kashmir Files" a "vulgar propaganda" at the closing ceremony on Monday night in Goa.

Nadav Lapid slams Kashmir Files at IFFI 2022.

The 53rd International Film Festival of India ended on Monday with the jury criticising the controversial Hindi film Kashmir Files, which revolves around the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the Kashmir Valley.

At the closing ceremony in Goa, the jury head, Nadav Lapid, who is an Israeli filmmaker, slammed the Vivek Agnihotri's directorial by calling it "vulgar propaganda".

He said, "We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.

"I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

Lapid said this while praising all the 15 films that had lined up for the competition.

Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles, was screened at the festival last week.

Released on March 11, the film was a huge hit in India and was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. It was also declared tax-free in most of the BJP-ruled states. However, some had also slammed the film for its alleged propagandist tone.

As per reports, Singapore had banned the film assessing it to be "beyond" the city-state's film classification guidelines, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Singaporean authorities had refused classification of the Hindi-language film for "its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir."

