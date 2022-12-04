'We stand by his statement': IFFI Jurors Back Nadav Lapid's 'Vulgar' Remark On 'Kashmir Files'

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's harsh 'vulgar propaganda remarks on Vivek Agnihotri-directorial 'The Kashmir Files' sparked debates at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Many B-town celebs including Anupam Kher, Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi and more lambasted out at Lapid for calling the film 'Vulgar'. Days after facing criticizm, the IFFI Goa jury head issued an apology, stating that his aim was not to insult anyone.

Now, on Saturday, other three jury members, American film producer Jinko Gotoh, French film edition Pascale Chavance, and French documentary filmmaker Javier Angulo Barturen, came out in support of the Israeli fimmaker.

One of the jury members posted a joint statement on Twitter, reading, "We stand by his statement. And to clarify, we are not taking a political stance on the film’s content. We are making an artistic statement and it saddens us greatly to see the festival platform being used for politics and subsequent personal attacks on Nadav. That was never the intention of the jury. Sincerely, -53rd IFFI Jurors: Jinko Gotoh, Pascale Chavance, and Javier Angulo Barturen."

It is pertinent to note that Sudipto Sen, the Indian juror on the IFFI jury, backed Nadav's comment and termed it as his 'personal statement'. Sen told PTI, "We gave an official presentation to the NFDC and the festival authorities. The jury board’s work is done. After that, if a jury goes in public and speaks something unexpected about one particular film, then it is their personal feeling."

"That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for a competitive artistic section of such a prestigious film festival. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," said Sen.