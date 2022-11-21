IFFI 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Chiranjeevi As He Bags Indian Film Personality Of The Year Award

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Monday honoured 75 young talents participating in various fields of filmmaking at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The youngsters were selected as part of the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow', which is an initiative started by IFFI in 2021 to mark India's 75 years of Independence. Among the winners was Chiranjeevi, who was accolated with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent congratulatory wishes to Chiranjeevi on Twitter. The PM tweeted, "Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at @IFFIGoa."

Chiranjeevi also responded to PM's tweet as he wrote, "Feel Immensely Honoured and Humbled, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji. Very grateful for your kind words!"

Feel Immensely Honoured and Humbled, Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji. Very grateful for your kind words!

According to the Economic Times, I&B minister Anurag Thakur who honoured the awardees with awards said during the event, "It was last year that we embarked on this journey, led by the vision of PM Narendra Modi to engage, encourage and explore the potential of our youth by providing them with a platform at the IFFI."

As part of #IFFI53, Shri @ianuragthakur kicks off the 53-hour Film Making Challenge for '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow'

He further noted at the felicitation ceremony, "This is the second edition of 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow and we have already made a community of 150 strong individuals connected through their shared love for cinema, creativity and culture."

It is pertinent to note that Chiranjeevi is touted as one of the most successful actors in the South Film Industry. The megastar starred in over 150 feature films in Telugu, as well as some films in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Chiranjeevi has two films in the pipeline including Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar.