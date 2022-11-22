IFFI 2022 Highlights: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn Grace The Opening Ceremony

Indian Film Festival (IFFI) 2022 had its grand opening in Goa on November 20, 2022. The event was a star-stunned one with several celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, and more in attendance. Organized annually by the Directorate of Film Festivals in Asia, the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival promotes the art of film by providing a unique platform showcasing the best of cinema.

"The IFFI is Asia’s largest film festival and we are in the 53rd edition… We want to establish this as a platform where eminent filmmakers, directors, and artists of the country and the world get an opportunity to showcase their films. We want to make India a global content hub, be it for content creation, co-production, filmmaking or shooting," I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said during the event.

From Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan setting the stage on fire to Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn in attendance, let's look at the highlights of the opening day.

HIGHLIGHTS OF IFFI 2022

-Sara Ali Khan made heads turn at IFFI 2022 as she performed on the late iconic actress's song Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from the popular film Mughal-e-Azam. According to The Print, she also grooved to In Aankhon ki Masti Mein’ from ‘Umrao Jaan, Salaame-E-Ishq meri Jaan’ from ‘Muqaddad ka Sikandar’, Maar Dala from Devdas and Deewani Mastaani from Bajirao Mastani.

-Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur became the first actress to perform at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India, while Aparshakti Khurana hosted the event.

-Megastar Chiranjeevi was accolated with the Indian Film Personality Of The Year award. PM Modi also congratulated him on the micro-blogging site.

Feel Immensely Honoured and Humbled, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji. Very grateful for your kind words! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/RImjGfgWIM — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2022

-As per the Indian Express, the Spanish film director Carlos Saura also received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony of IFFI.

-Veteran author K Vijayendra Prasad and actors Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Manoj Bajpayee were among the recipients of the IFFI's other honours.

It is pertinent to note that the event started on November 20 and will end on November 28, 2022.