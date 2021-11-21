New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) commences its 52nd edition on November 20 in Goa with a fiery performance by Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza and Mouni Roy. The award ceremony was attended by well-known faces from both the entertainment and political world, including Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.

The opening ceremony of IFFI 2021 was hosted by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul, where we saw Salman shaking legs on his hit song Hud Hud Dabangg and bringing an end to Day 1's event. The actor was looking dashing in black jeans paired with a stylish jacket for the performance.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐬 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐄 (@isalmansdevotee)

Ranveer Singh also set the stage on fire by making an entry on an iconic song, Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka and even recreated some evergreen songs of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor donned a different look for each performance, and at the end, he closed his performance with his iconic song Malhari.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFFI (@iffigoa)

Shraddha performed to a medley of songs, including Badal Pe Paon Hain and Kar Har Maidan Fateh, while Riteish and Genelia promoted regional cinema and danced to Marathi songs.

Here have a look:

(pic credit:Pallav Paliwal)

Another highlight of the day was evergreen actress-turned-politician Hema Malini being honoured with the Indian Film Personality Award. Not just this, Veteran directors like Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo were felicitated with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

During the event, Anurag Thakur said, "After all, India is a land of storytellers, rich in resources. Today the world wants to hear the story of India. The film and entertainment industry has a huge employment opportunity as we leapfrog into the digital era of content, filmmaking and not to forget, film archiving for the future generation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

IFFI 2021 will run till November 28, 2021, and feature 148 films from about 73 countries in the International Section. The festival will have about 12 world premieres, 7 international premieres, 26 Asia premieres and 64 India premieres.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv