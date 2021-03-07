Pooja Bhatt shared her first kissing scene experience with Sanjay Dutt in the film Sadak. She revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting the romantic scene.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is gearing up to make her comeback to acting with Bombay Begums, a web series on Netflix. The show is all set to stream on the eve of International Women's Day - March 8. Pooja, who made her acting debut Daddy, has given several hit films to Bollywood, such as Sadak, Junoon, Jaanam and Angrakshak.

As Pooja Bhatt's web series is just a day away to stream on Netflix, the actress got chatty with Bollywood Hungama and shared her first kissing scene experience in the film Sadak. She revealed the advice her father and ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt gave her to curb her nervousness before shooting the romantic scene.

“This was the first lesson I learnt on sets of Sadak many, many years ago, when I had to kiss my icon Sanjay Dutt, I was all of 18 years, and here I was kissing the man whose posters I had in my room. I remember my father taking me aside and telling me something that has remained with me for the rest of my life. He said, 'Pooja if you are going to feel vulgar, it is going to look vulgar. So you need to approach a kissing scene or lovemaking scene with a lot of innocence, grace and dignity because the intention is communicated," Pooja told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja is going to make her comeback to acting with Netflix's Bombay Begums. In the series, the filmmaker essays the role of an authoritative CEO. Apart from her, the series also features Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami ad Amruta Subhash. The web series is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava. In 2020, Pooja made her guest appearance in Sadak 2, however, Bombay Begum will mark her full-fledged come back.

