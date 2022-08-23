'If You Don't Like Me, Don't Watch Me': Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Nepotism Debate

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most successful actresses in the film industry and has given back-to-back superhit films this year. From Gangubai Kathiawadi to RRR to Darlings, Alia Bhatt has delivered successful films in theatres and OTT platforms. She is currently gearing up for her next big release Brahmastra. Boycott Bollywood trend and nepotism debate are the topics of discussion on social media these days. In a recent interview, Alia was also asked about how she deals with the nepotism debate and how it affected her.

While speaking to Mid-Day about the nepotism debate, Alia said that she could only shut the conversation down through her movies. “There are two ways of dealing with it. One is controlled and I can prove my worth my space. I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Alia told Mid-Day.

"So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy. How can I control where I am born? How can I control what my parents were doing? You want me to feel embarrassed for the hard work my father did. It comes easier to me, yes, but I am also working hard for the work that I got," she further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in the Netflix film 'Darlings'. The movie was her first film as a producer and also starred Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. She will be next seen in Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.