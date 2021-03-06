Grabbing the opportunity to attack Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut responded to her tweet saying that she will 'always remain sasti'. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Taapsee Pannu recently broke her silence on the I-T raids at her properties. Taking to her social media handle, she dropped a series of tweets, cracked a joke on how she is and even reacted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that no raid happened in 2013.

Grabbing the opportunity to attack Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut responded to her tweet saying that she will 'always remain sasti'. "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti," she wrote.

Here have a look:

You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti 👍 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2021

Responding to a users tweet who stated that Finance Minister was not referring to Taapsee Pannu in the 2013 raid, Kangana dropped another tweet. Calling Thappad actress a monkey, she wrote, "But her alleged rapist ringmaster was raided in 2013, FM clearly referred to him,entire Phantom and Kwan gang who were accused of multiple rapes and molestations by hundreds of women were also raided but still only this monkey doing sasta Tamasha... where are the ring masters ?"

Here have a look:

But her alleged rapist ring master was raided in 2013, FM clearly referred to him,entire Phantom and Kwan gang who were accused of multiple rapes and molestations by hundreds of women were also raided but still only this monkey doing sasta Tamasha... where are the ring masters ? https://t.co/YvxXe99r7W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2021

Meanwhile, I-T raids were conducted at 30 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad. They searched the properties of people connected to Phantom Films tax evasion including, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar, KWAN Entertainment Agency and Exceed Entertainment Agencies executives. "Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. "

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv