'If We Come Together...': Salman Khan Opens Up On Bollywood vs South Cinema Debate

The film industry's two biggest superstars Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi are leaving no steps unturned for promoting their upcoming movie GodFather as the release date of the film is inching closer. Recently, during the Hindi trailer launch of the film. While interacting with the media Salman addressed the North vs South debate. Khan mentioned that he is more inclined toward doing South movies.

Salman during the event said if Bollywood stars collaborate with south stars, then a massive business of "Rs 3000 to 4000 crore" can be minted at the box office, news agency PTI reported.

"People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the south. The thing is that once we all start working together, just imagine the numbers that we will have, that is the main thing. People watch it here, people watch it in the south, you have all the theatres. His (Chiranjeevi) fans go and watch me. My fans become his fans; his fans become my fans. So, everyone just grows and grows, the numbers become very large. People talk about ₹ 300-400 crores, if we all get together, then we can cross ₹ 3000-4000 crores," Salman Khan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Apart from Salman and Chiranjeevi, the movie also features Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Salman will be seen playing the role of Chiranjeevi's brother in an extended cameo in the film.

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial “Lucifer”, which featured Mohanlal in the lead. Chiranjeevi thanked Khan for being so cooperative and giving his dates whenever the team asked for them.

The movie marks Salman Khan's debut in Telugu films. GodFather will hit the big screens on October 5 on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

(with agency inputs)