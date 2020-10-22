Rumours about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar planning to get married in November have been rife ever since Gauahar posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Gauahar Khan has refuted reports suggesting that she might get married to rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar next month. Zaid, a choreographer and social media influencer, is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar.

Rumours about the couple planning to get married in November have been rife ever since Gauahar posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram. However, the actress has now dismissed all such speculations. She told IANS: “These are just rumours. If there will be anything, I will let you all know about it.”

One of the videos which sparked the rumours was uploaded by Gauahar where the two can be seen dancing on Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma’s song ‘Diamond da Challa’. At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar's finger, making fans wondered if it is a real proposal.

Gauahar had captioned the post: "Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat .... ??? Jaldi Batao .....#GaZa killing it ... #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh ... #diamonddachalla." (sic)

Meanwhile, in an interview, Ismail Darbar opened up about his son Zaid's relationship with Gauahar and shared that he and his wife Ayesha are very fond of her. He recalled meeting Gauahar for four hours before she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

About Gauahar, Ismail said, "My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine.

