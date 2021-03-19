In a recent interview ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Vindu Dara Singh also said that "Sidharth and Shehnaaz definitely have a soft corner for each other". Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are still the hot favourite of everyone even after the show ended. The couple who is rumoured to be in a relationship have appeared in quite a few music videos and 'have a soft corner for eachother'. No this is not us who are claiming this but former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh. Yes, the actor spoke about the duo in an interview with ETimes.

He was quoted saying, "Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz definitely have a soft corner for each other. But I really don't know if they are in love. I am in touch with Sidharth but we never talk about such things. We both know that if we call each other and ask something to be done, the other person will definitely comply." Vindu further added, "If Sidharth and Shehnaaz are destined to marry, we would love that. There are also some people who don't want them to be together. Let Sidharth and Shehnaaz decide it for themselves. It's their life, after all."

Well, now this is some news. Meanwhile, however, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were there in Bigg Boss 13 as contestants but later, the former entered the next season of the high voltage reality show as a Toofani Senior. Sidharth and Shehnaaz aka Sidnaaz's adorable chemistry and romantic conversations were the most attractive sequences of Bigg Boss 13 which Shukla went on to win.

Meanwhile, the duo have not officially accepted to be together. In a recent statement Shehnaaz told Bollywood Hungama, "First, everyone hits on Sidharth Shukla. I've seen it. He is the complete package. But this is also a problem. The girls don't leave him alone."

Well, we can't wait for the two to react on the rumours of their relationship.

