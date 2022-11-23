If Shanaya Kapoor's Denim-On-Denim Look Doesn't Get Your Hearts Racing, We Don't Know What Will!

Shanaya Kapoor on Tuesday took the internet by storm as she dropped her denim-on-denim look on Instagram. As soon as she posted the pictures on the photo-sharing app, netizens went gaga over her raw and edgy look.

The pictures showed her wearing baggy Balenciaga jeans and a denim jacket. However, she folded the pants at the waist and wore the jacket backwards to create a statement.

Shanaya also went bare feet to prove that when styled well, an oversized denim avatar can look hot as hell.

She glammed up with shimmery mascara-adorned eyes, clear glossy lips, lots of highlighter and a messy hairdo for the photoshoot.

The starlet, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, was showered with love by her best friend Ananya Panday and cousin Khushi Kapoor. Taking to the comments section they both praised her bold look.

“Worth the wait,” commented Ananya Panday with a heart eyed emoji. “Sexy,” with a few heart emoticons, wrote Khushi Kapoor.

Shanaya’s mom, Maheep Kapoor also commented below her post. "My love” with heart emoticons, she said while Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh also dropped fire emojis in the comment’s sections.

Earlier this month, the actress turned 23 and posted a few gorgeous pictures on ‘gram. She even received adorable wishes from her cousins including Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Shanaya will mark her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.