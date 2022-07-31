'If Kesariya Is Heart, This Next...': Ayan Mukerji Says Brahmastra's New Song Will Release Next Week

Brahmastra's song 'Kesariya' is ruling the charts ever since its release. Even the teaser of Kesariya had impressed everyone and the fans immediately started demanding the release of its full version. Now, Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji has expressed his gratitude for all the love showered on Kesariya. He also revealed that Brahmastra's new song will release next week.

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "Two Weeks since we dropped Kesariya in the World".

He further thanked the audience for showing love for the song. He wrote, "Sending out a whole lot of Gratitude, Excitement, and Joy for the Song…". Ayan also revealed that the new song of Brahmastra will drop this week. "A new week begins, and we are geared to move from Kesariya into our Next Song drop this week…I think… If Kesariya is the Heart - this next Song is the Soul of Brahmāstra. Here’s to a good Sunday, more love for Kesariya and some positive energies for what lies ahead for Brahmāstra !!"

Earlier, he thanked the composer Pritam for his hard work before the release of Kesariya. He wrote, "Our Music Journey really takes off tomorrow… with the Launch of Kesariya! Pritam / Dada - was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years - of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating - on Brahmāstra! I think - that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives Soul to this Vision."

Ayan also revealed that he wanted to launch a song just about Shiva at first. He wrote, "To be honest, I always imagined that we would launch a song which was just about SHIVA, as the first song of Brahmāstra…But there was SO much warmth for the Kesariya Teaser, that we decided we had to put it out first (or, everyone would kill us)!"

Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.