New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Archana Puran Singh, who is popular for her appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show has been on the top list of trends after the Assembly Elections 2022 when Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat. After Navjot Singh Sidhu's defeat, netizens began joking that he will soon return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, listening to these rumours, Archana Puran Singh has reacted to these memes.

During an interview with The Times of India, Archana said that these meme-flooding online is nothing new for her, and she have had come across several such instances.

“I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I’m doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn’t that strange,” Archana was quoted as saying by Times of India.

She further also said that she doesn’t believe that she will be on the show.

"But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life. If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project," she added.

For the unverse, Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the Kapil Sharma Show. Till 2017, Sidhu was the permanent guest of the comedy show. Later he was replaced by Archana. The host of the show, Kapil Sharma, is often seen mocking Archana Puran Singh for ‘stealing’ Sidhu’s spot in the show.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen