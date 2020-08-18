New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: There have been several twists and turns in Sushant Singh Rajput death case in last two months. The latest being, the emergence of a mystery woman entering Sushant Singh Rajput's building on June 14, the day he died. A CCTV footage accessed by republic TV shows a woman dressed in a blue and white striped shirt entering Sushant's apartment when the cops and ambulance staff were carrying the actor’s body.

The woman has been identified as Jameela Caluttwala, whi is rumoured to be in relationship with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, accoring to a Zee News. The report further says that Jameela came to Sushant’s home with his other friends Priyanka Khemani and Mahesh Shetty on learning about his death.

A group photo on Sushant and Rhea's Instagram accounts also feature Showik and Jameela along with others. She is standing on the extreme right

Take a look:



Earlier, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy questioned Mumbai Police's probe into Sushant's death and alleged that the police knew this was going to happen and were prepared for it, according to a report in Times Now. He had also asked the CBI to question the hospital staff where Sushant’s post-mortem was done. Senior BJP leader has been leading the demand for a comprehensive probe in the case

Singh, a resident of Patna, had last month filed a criminal FIR with the Bihar Police against Rajput''s friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her family and few others alleging they abetted his son''s suicide.

Officials said Singh was asked about the information he has about Rajput''s income, investments, professional assignments and relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and others. Last week, the agency had also questioned Rajput''s elder sister Meetu at its office in Mumbai. The ED has also quizzed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Rajput''s business managers, chartered accountants, house helps, his friend and flat mate Siddharth Pithani in the case till now and their statements have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha