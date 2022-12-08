  • News
  • Entertainment

Quest For Power

Gujarat

Total Seats 182
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 92
Lead/Trail

Himachal Pradesh

Total Seats 68
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 35
Lead/Trail

I'd Rather Act In My Language: Ranbir Kapoor On His Plans To Enter Hollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his plans to debut in Hollywood after wife Alia Bhatt at the Red Sea International Festival.

By Sukanya Saha
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 04:15 PM IST
Minute Read
I'd Rather Act In My Language: Ranbir Kapoor On His Plans To Enter Hollywood
Image credit: Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor joined a host of illustrious stars, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at the Red Sea Film Festival. The actor, having recently become a father following the birth of his daughter Raha on November 6, was present at the film festival on December 7 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The film festival that began on December 1 will end on December 10. The actor looked attractive in a blue checkered suit teamed with a white shirt.

As soon as he reached the venue, a large group of people, which included local and foreign Bollywood admirers, took over the keynote address from festival organisers and initiated their own drawn-out event asking Kapoor individual questions, flocking to take photographs while expressing their admiration for the celebrity.

At one of the last 'In Conversation' sessions at the film festival, the Brahmastra star had talked about his life and accomplishments. During the interview, he reflected upon his thoughts of making a debut in Hollywood after his wife Alia Bhatt.

Also Read
Ram Gopal Varma Licks Toes Of Actress Ashu Reddy, Internet Is Disgusted |..
Ram Gopal Varma Licks Toes Of Actress Ashu Reddy, Internet Is Disgusted |..

For the unversed, Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart of Stone on Netflix and Skydance. The actress will be appearing alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. When questioned regarding this by Deadline, Ranbir said that he does not see himself crossing over to the states anytime soon.

"I'd never say never, but I'm pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I do have a certain block in my head about acting in English. I'd rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never," he told Deadline.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill To Join Salman Khan In 'Weekend Ka Vaar'..
Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill To Join Salman Khan In 'Weekend Ka Vaar'..

After the great success of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of projects in his kitty. The actor will next be seen in two movies which are slated for release in 2023. The first is an unnamed motion picture directed by Luv Ranjan, in which he has been paired opposite opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The second is Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.