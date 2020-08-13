Three years and eight months after becoming parents to an adorable Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced on Wednesday that they are expecting another child.

Three years and eight months after becoming parents to an adorable Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced on Wednesday that they are expecting another child. The Nawab of Pataudi, as sister Soha Ali Khan wrote on Instagram, became a 'Quadfather' to son Ibrahim, and Taimur, daughter Sara, and the special one who is on the way.

“The Quadfather. Couldn't resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor. Be safe and healthy and radiant as ever,” Soha wrote on Instagram. On Soha’s post, Saif’s second eldest Ibrahim Ali Khan commented, “Abba” with fire emoticon, indicating the warmth in Saif’s personality being a ‘Quadfather’ now.

Along with son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19), Saif Ali Khan has daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) with former wife Amrita Singh, and son Taimur Ali Khan (3) with Kareena Kapoor.

After dating each other for several years, Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor got married in October-2012, and became parents to Taimur Ali Khan in December, 2016. On Wednesday, the star couple announced that they are expecting to welcome yet another addition in their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," Saif and Kareena, who have acted together in movies like ‘LoC: Kargil’ ‘Omkara’, ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Tashan’, and ‘Agent Vinod’, said in a statement to the media.

Speaking about the good news, Kareena’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor couldn’t stop gleaming.

"I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it's a healthy, happy child,” Randhir Kapoor was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha