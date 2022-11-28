Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood Debut: Karan Johar's Film To Feature Kajol And Malayalam Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his big Bollywood debut. The film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ and will go on the floors soon.

According to reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s dream Bollywood debut is being planned by Karan Johar himself. The film will be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, who worked with Karan Johar in his 2012-directorial ‘Student of the Year’.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film will reportedly be an emotional thriller and will be set against the backdrop of terrorism in Kashmir. The film will star Kajol as one of the lead, making it her comeback Dharma film, 12 years after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘My Name Is Khan’.

And now, south sensation Prithviraj Sukumaran too has joined the cast of the film. According to a report in Pinkvilla, “The premise of the film is centered around three key characters played by Prithviraj, Kajol, and Ibrahim. While Prithviraj and Kajol are paired opposite each other, details of Ibrahim’s character are kept under wraps for now.”

The report further added that the untitled film will go on floors next year in January. “The acting workshops and script reading sessions will begin in December for the trio,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

Reportedly, Ibrahim Ali Khan is already prepping for his big Bollywood debut and is taking acting classes. “Ibrahim is already training to make his acting debut. He has been doing all those acting workshops and script-reading sessions to understand his character. Some ice-breaking sessions with Prithviraj and Kajol will happen next month,” a report in Pinkvilla read.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the biggest actors in the Malayalam film industry. The actor recently presented Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket biopic ‘83’ in Malayalam and has been getting a lot of offers from the Hindi film industry as well.

The south superstar will reportedly also star in another Dharma film, ‘Selfiee’. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles and is expected to be released in theaters next year.