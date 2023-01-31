Ibrahim Ali Khan To Soon Mark His Acting Debut, Star Kid Working On Physical Transformation: Report

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set for his acting debut. According to a recent report, Ibrahim has already started preparing for his upcoming movie and he is currently working on his physical transformation. The report also stated that the 21-year-old will commence shooting for his movie next month.

A source cited by Pinkvilla claimed, "While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film in February. He is required to have a certain look in the film and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously."

The source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed, "It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim."

The movie will likely star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. If reports are to be believed, the forthcoming movie will be the remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam and will be directed by Kayoze Irani. So far, there has not been any announcement for Ibrahim’s acting debut.

Professionally, Ibrahim Ali Khan worked with Karan Johar as an Assistant director for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The movie will hit the theatres in April, this year.