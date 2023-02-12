Ibrahim Ali Khan To Be Launched By Karan Johar, Debut Film Tentatively Titled 'Sarzameen' | Read More

There have been many rumours lately regarding the highly anticipated Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. It's being said that he will be making his acting debut with a film produced by Karan Johar. According to recent reports, the 21-year-old is scheduled to start filming for his first movie around February 24.

According to recent media reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan is preparing for his Bollywood debut with a film tentatively named Sarzameen, which is said to be an emotional thriller. Ibrahim has reportedly started working on his physique and attending readings and workshops to prepare for his role in the film, which is said to be a pivotal one.

Although Ibrahim appeared as a young Bachchan Pandey in the 2008 film Tashan, Sarzameen marks his official entry into the Bollywood film industry.

Previous unsubstantiated reports had stated that Kajol could also have a significant part in the movie with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The plot apparently revolves around the defense forces and is set against the backdrop of terrorism in Kashmir. Speculations are rife that the movie will be handled by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani, who previously directed the short film Ankahi from Ajeeb Daastaans. Nonetheless, there has not been any formal confirmation, yet.

In addition to his acting debut, Ibrahim garnered attention earlier as reports indicated that he had been assisting Karan Johar with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the main leads.

It is noteworthy that Ibrahim's sister, Sara Ali Khan's second flick was a Dharma movie, Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. On a personal front, Ibrahim made headlines last year due to dating rumours with Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari as they were spotted together hanging out with friends.

On Sunday, he was spotted on his close friend, Orhan Awatramani's Instagram, partying with other star kids such as Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika Rampal, Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan and Jaaved Jaffrey’s daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey.