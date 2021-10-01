New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is confirmed! Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to enter Bollywood. The famous star kid, Saif Ali Khan's son has opted for a career in Bollywood as of now. In a recent interview, Saif had revealed that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's next venture named, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Saif also revealed that Ibrahim discusses his work with him. Ibrahim Ali Khan is son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. He is a brother to Sara Ali Khan.

Saif when asked about the bond of his to his children by RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview he said, “They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are."

Saif also revealed that as Sara is older than the boys, they have a very different equation. He said while Taimur is looking for guidance, Jeh is just "smiling and drooling."

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, the movie will mark Karan Johar's comeback as a director after five years. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, while Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play supporting roles. The film is under on the floors and will release next year.

While Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have marched towards Bollywood for their professional careers, Saif Ali Khan's two younger offsprings Taimur and Jeh are already very popular. Saif and Kareena had earlier mentioned that they don't want their two sons to join Bollywood but will totally support their career if chose instead.

For the lesser-known, Ibrahim Ali Khan is a very popular star-kid and is often called younger Saif Ali Khan for his looks. Ibrahim recently was spotted on his cousin Inaaya Khemmu's birthday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh