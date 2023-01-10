Ian Somerhalder And Nikki Reed Expecting Their Second Child, ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Says ‘All I Ever Wanted Was A Big Family'

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have announced that they are expecting their second child via their social media account. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood heartthrob Ian Somerholder took to his social media account on Monday to announce that he is expecting his second child with wife Nikki Reed. The duo are already parents to a daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, who was born in 2017.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ian Somerhalder posted a picture of a pregnant Nikki Reed, holding their daughter Bodhi in her arms. Along with the image, the ‘Vampire Diaries’ star wrote, “All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”

The actor’s post continued, “Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder.”

Ian Somerhalder also requested social media users to shower his family with positivity during the time. The ‘Smallville’ star wrote, “There’s nothing more beautiful… All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

Several social media users took to the comments section of Ian Somerhalder’s post to congratulate the couple on their baby number 2. “Yay! So excited for both you guys! Prayers for a Healthy pregnancy and safe delivery,” wrote one user on Instagram. “Wishing you and Nicki all the best . The more beautiful souls you bring to this planet , the better life will be for all,” read another comment on Instagram.

For the unversed, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed began dating in 2014. The duo announced their engagement in February 2015 and got married on April 26, 2015. Ian and Nikki welcomed their first child together, a daughter on July 25, 2017.