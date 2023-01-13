IamrealMohsin Opens Up On Guddu Bhaiyya’s ‘Khunkhaar’ Role In Mirzapur 3, His Bond With Rashmika Mandanna | Exclusive

Iamrealmohsinkhan will be next seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mission Majnu. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming spy thriller film Mission Majnu is gearing up for its big OTT release next week. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is set in the 70s and narrates the story of an undercover Indian spy who takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.

Recently, Iamrealmohsin aka Mohsin Khan, who starred in popular shows including ‘Ashram’ spoke to Jagran English in an exclusive conversation and revealed how it was working with the ‘Shershah’ star. The actor, who will also be seen in Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali and Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Faizal’s Mirzapur Season 3, spoke about his experience of working with the stars and also picked his favorite of them all.

Working With Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna In Mission Majnu

Recalling his time shooting with Sidharth Malhotra as a ‘big honor’, the actor spoke highly about his ‘Mission Majnu’ co-star and said, “He is a big artist. I thought such a popular and famed artist wouldn't talk to me. But to my surprise, Sidharth Malhotra was very kind to me.”

Iamrealmohsin further added that Sidharth Malhotra treated him like his own younger brother during the filming of ‘Mission Majnu’. “He has got no attitude. He never made us feel like he was such a big star and remained grounded. He treated me like a younger brother.”

The actor also shed light on his experience off shoot on the sets of Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra and revealed how all of them used to play cricket together on the sets of the film. “Sidharth, Rashmika used to play cricket along with all of us. We would break window glasses and laugh about it. It was such a fun time,” Iamrealmohsinkhan added in his interview.

Haven’t Shown The Trailer Of Chhatriwali At My Home, The Concept Is Still A Taboo

Iamrealmohsin, who will also be seen starring alongside Rakul Preet Singh in her upcoming social comedy ‘Chhatriwali’, will be playing the role of a class 10th boy who unabashedly asks any question, any time.

“I wasn’t very confident about my character in the film. Rakul Preet mam helped me with my dialogues. I felt odd about the words I spoke in the film. I thought it couldn't create any impact, but thankfully, the memes about my dialogue went viral on social media. Thankfully, now I feel confident about my role in the film,” Iamrealmohsin said during the interaction.

The actor added, “I havent yet shown the trailer at my home. The concept is still a taboo.”

On Mirzapur Season 3

Iamrealmohsin, who will be seen soon in one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular series, ‘Mirzapur’ new season, spoke about his experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi. The actor told us, “Pankaj Tripathi is one of a kind. Shooting with him was full of fun.”

“During one day of shooting, we were surrounded by a huge crowd and I nervously forgot all my dialogues. Pankaj Tripathi sir came and sat me down to make me calm. He helped me through and has got no attitude at all,” the actor recalled.

On being quizzed about what next on Mirzapur 3, the actor said, “I can’t reveal much, but I can assure you one thing, Guddu bhaiya is going to be more ‘khunkhaar’ this season.”

About His Favorite Co-Actor

Having worked with the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Pankaj Tripathi, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Shergill and other, Iamrealmohsinkhan also revealed his favorite co-star to work with

“Sidharth Malhotra, undoubtedly. He kept me with him all throughout the shoot. He’s just so good with everyone. We are still in touch on social media and he often asks me about my howabouts. I just feel so overwhelmed.”