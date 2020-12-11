New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 'messiah of migrants' aka Sonu Sood has now topped the 50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list. In a first, the 47-year-old actor has beat the global competition to be named the number one South Asian celebrity in the world. The top ’50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list was published by UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye on December 9,2020 and it has ranked actor Sonu Sood as the number one South Asian celebrity for his humanitarian work.

Sonu Sood after topping the list, said in a statement, "Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognising my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for, it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did and I won't stop till my last breath."

The Eastern Eye entertainment editor Asjad Nazir said that Sood was a deserving winner because he did humanitarian work in the lockdown that no other celebrity did. Nazir in a statement said, "What started off with the big-hearted Bollywood star helping impoverished migrant workers stranded by lockdown get back home, evolved into a spectacularly philanthropic mission that made a difference to so many during the pandemic."

Sonu Sood who is now known as the messiah of migrants came forward to help the needy in lockdown. From availing transportation services to arranging food, he took up assistance in health care and education and took up the individual requests for help by farmers, students and others in this pandemic.

It is also reported that he mortgaged his 8 properties to raise Rs 10 Crore to help the needy. According to MoneyControl report, the actor mortgaged his various properties including two commercial shops and six flats. The actor has reportedly paid a registration fee of Rs 5 lakh to raise funds by mortgaging his property which is located on the AB Nayar Road, in Mumbai.

Sood was also conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma