New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma, who was blessed with a baby girl Vamika, opened about the body positivity issues and people's pre-conceived notion about a beautiful body. She also shared that how she was worried about hating her body post-pregnancy.

Anushka also mentioned that she is comfortable in her own skin even though her body is ‘not as toned’ as it was before. The actress also mentioned that now she does not scrutinize her pictures like earlier, and embraces her body.

During an interview with an entertainment magazine, Grazia, Anushka said, “Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that’s thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers before they get pregnant, and definitely after they’ve had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?”

“My body’s not as it used to be; it’s not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look. I remember showing Virat some old photos of mine, and talking about how nice I looked back then and he said, ‘You know, this is what you do. You look at these pictures in hindsight and say you were looking so nice. But when I tell you in the moment that it’s a great picture, you say aah it’s okay’,” she added.

While on Anushka's work front, the actress has featured in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushki and was last seen in Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, the actress also appeared on Netflix's film Bulbbul which turned out to be a great hit. Anushka announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen