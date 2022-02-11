New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut always manages to make headlines. Whether it is for controversial remarks or for her acting skills, the actress is one of the most talked-about actresses in the industry. Recently, the actress talked about the huge age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, the lead stars of her debut production, Tiku Weds Sheru.

She addressed that both the lead actors of the film have an age gap of 27 years. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is 47-year-old, Avneet Kaur is just 20-years-old. Earlier, during an event this month, Kangan said that she was warned against pairing both the lead actors. However, she felt that it suited the storyline.

“Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (Everyone warned me against casting them together but whatever the age gap is, it suits my story),” Kangana told reporters.

Giving an example from her previous movie Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana said the juxtaposition of R Madhavan and her character ensured that chemistry in the film.

“So it was my belief that Avneet is the right person for this film. With Nawaz sir, uski jodi bohot badi hit rahegi, this is my feeling. But let’s see, baaki toh aap logon ke haath mein hai (Her pairing with Nawaz sir will be a big hit, this is my feeling. But let’s see, the rest is in your hands),” she added.

The film Tiku weds Sheru is Avneet's Bollywood debut. The actress has appeared in various television shows such as Chandra Nandini and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, etc.

The movie is said to be a dark comedy and will hit the theaters before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen