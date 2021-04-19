Soumya Seth got married in the year 2015 to Arun Kapoor. However, they parted way in 2019. Soumya also said that in her marriage she faced domestic violence.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television actress Soumya Seth, who is famous for her shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, recently made a big revelation and said that she had suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy.

Soumya in an interview with Hindustan Times said that she is now alive because of her three and a half-year-old son, Ayden. She further said that in 2017, she was married and was pregnant and at that time, she was looking for ways to kill herself. However, her parents came to Virginia and helped her to fight the battle and she came out from her terrible state.

She also shared an instance in the interview in which she revealed that she remembers that one time, she was looking at the mirror and she was not able to recognise herself as she had severe bruises. She added to it that at that time she was not able to eat too and just wanted to end her life.

Navya actress also shared that the reason that she is alive now is because of her son, Ayden. She also said that during her pregnancy, one day she realised that if she kills herself how would she be able to express to her son how much she loves him.

Well, this is not the first time when Soumya shared about her suicidal thoughts, earlier, in June 2020, she shared a post on Instagram in which she said, "I was hiding my suicidal thoughts. I attended events. Greeted everyone with hugs and smiles. But as people left for their home I used to look for ideas to kill myself. I was disgusted and disappointed with my life."

Soumya got married in the year 2015 to Arun Kapoor. However, they parted way in 2019. Soumya also said that in her marriage she faced domestic violence.

Currently, Soumya is in Virginia and she loves spending time with her three-year-old son, Ayden.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma