New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When India's famous Pepsi-girl Mahima Chaudhry made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Subhash Ghai’s ‘Pardes’(1998) and bagged Filmfare for the same, the Film Industry Pundits had anticipated her as the next female superstar who was going to keep the Box Office buzzed with her Pardes-like versatility after millennium's turn. However, Mahima's success was shortlived as she was seen in lesser films over the next few years.

The 46-year-old actress in an interview with Bollywood Hungama opened up about the bullying history of film industry of which she became yet-another victim at one point of time that badly affected her career. Mahima said that filmmaker Subhash Ghai bullied her and made it clear to several producers to not work with her, which limited the options available to Mahima's career's further pursuance in the film industry.

She alleged that the filmmaker spread false reports of signing an exclusive contract with the actress and he allegedly published an advertisement about it in a magazine in 1998 or 1999.

“I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission,” Mahima said.

The actress said that the only four film industry celebrities came out in her support, namely, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan, and Rajkumar Santoshi. Mahima said that apart from them, nobody else took a stand for her when she was at the receiving end of professional bullying. She added that Ramgopal Verma replaced her with Urmila Matondkar in 1998-released ‘Satya’, without even taking her in the loop despite producers having paid her the signing amount already.

The former MTV VJ, Mahima married architect-businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006, became the mother to a daughter, Ariana in 2007. The couple parted their ways in 2013. Mahima was last seen in Bengali crime thriller Dark Chocolate, based on Sheena Bora murder case.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha