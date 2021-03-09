Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the film Sangeen, the film is being helmed by Jaideep Chopra. He was last seen in the Netflix film Serious Men.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been hitting headlines since last year. The Raat Akeli Hai actor's wife Aaliya sent a divorce notice to him and made some serious allegations of physical and mental abuse against the actor's family in the year 2020. Well, now it looks like Aaliya Siddiqui had a change of heart, and in the latest development, she has withdrawn the divorce notice and has made it public that she wants to give a chance to their relationship.

Recently, Nawazuddin's wife was diagnosed with coronavirus and in that period of time, the Serious Men actor took good care of her and their children, which made Aaliya reconcile her decision of taking a divorce.

Aaliya in an interview with The Times Of India said that Nawaz took good care of her and their children when she was diagnosed with coronavirus. She further said that he did all of it by keeping their differences aside.

Well, it looks like the pandemic has been good to someone. She further said that this coronavirus-induced pandemic has been an eye-opener to her and if their children want them to be together and if their happiness lies in it, they will get back together.

She concluded by saying, " I have withdrawn the legal notice that I had filed. I don't seek divorce anymore, and I want to give this marriage a chance."

Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot in the year 2009. They are parents to two children-- Yaani and Shora Siddiqui. The 46-year-old actor is famous for playing the role of Faizal in the film Gangs of Wasseypur. He did several top-notch roles like Ganesh Gaitonde in the Netflix series- Sacred Games, among others.

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen in the film Sangeen, the film is being helmed by Jaideep Chopra. Nawaz was last seen in the Netflix film Serious Men, the film was directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma