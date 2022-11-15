'I Want To Be With My Family': Aamir Khan Announces Break From Acting

AAMIR Khan has been in the film industry for over three decades and has given many blockbusters and iconic films. The actor recently announced that he will be taking a break as an actor and will produce films for a while. The 3 Idiots actor revealed that he wants to be there for his family, mother and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted Aamir Khan as saying.

“I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he added.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will also have a cameo in Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky'. He reunited with Kajol after Fanaah. The two starred opposite each other in Fanaah and it is their third project together.

Director Revathy revealed that Aamir was very interested in the role. “Aamir Khan was very keen. When I offered him, he was like ‘I want to read my scenes.’ After I had sent the scenes, the writer got in touch with him and at last, he said that ‘I am on it.’ So it was just over the phone. We then held narrations and Aamir said that he will not alter any word from the script and will deliver it as it is," she told India Today.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Unfortunately, the movie did not perform well at the box office and also suffered a lot from the Boycott moment on social media. Laal Singh Chaddha is now streaming on Netflix.