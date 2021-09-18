Treating her fans on her social media handles, Katrina took to her Instagram on Saturday and shared a video of her fitness routine, inspiring tons of her fans out there.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest celebrities in the Bollywood industry, courtesy, her regular gym workouts, which has given all her fans some major fitness goals. Treating her fans on her social media handles, Katrina took to her Instagram on Saturday and shared a video of her fitness routine, inspiring tons of her fans out there.



Katrina captioned the post as, "I train my mind, my body will follow ... And if it doesn't then I just call Reza Katani in." Soon after the video was uploaded, fans spammed her comment section with love and appreciation messages. Apart from her fans, singer and actor Sophie Chaudhary also commented "Killing it," on Katrina's video.

Katrina Kaif is an active social media user and keeps on updating her fans with videos and photos of her personal life. In another Instagram reel, the actress can be seen dancing her way to fitness, as she wrote in the caption, "And after a longgggggg time - we're dancing."

The actress is definitely a fitness freak and never miss her workout sessions. Last year, during the lockdown, Kaif and personal fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted workouts from home videos on social media which seemed to inspire a lot of people. Sharing the video, Katrina said, "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can."

While talking about Katrina's work front then the actress was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Her upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also appear in the upcoming movie Phone Bhoot and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen