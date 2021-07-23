Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt from a book, focusing on a quote by James Thurber. Through her post, Hungama 2 actress is talking about surviving challenges and living today.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after husband Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty drops the first post on her social media handle. She shared an excerpt from a book, focusing on a quote by James Thurber. Through her post, she is talking about surviving challenges and living today.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty posted the screenshot on her story that read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness."

It further read, "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra along with 10 other people was arrested for their alleged involvement in a case related to pornography. Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption (ACB) on Thursday informed that they have received four emails alleging that Raj Kundra tried to bribe Mumbai Police officials with Rs 25 lakh to escape arrest.

"ACB Maharashtra has confirmed that they received four emails from Yash Thakur in this regard, but his allegations of seeking a bribe from him and allegations against Raj Kundra bribing to evade arrest were quite vague in nature. The mails were forwarded to the Mumbai police for further action on April 30, 2021," the ACB official confirmed.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen dazzling our screens after years with the film Hungama 2, which is releasing today, July 23, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar.

