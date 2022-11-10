‘I Said Yes’: Malaika Arora Sparks Engagement Rumors With Arjun Kapoor In New Post

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years now. The lovebirds aren’t shy about their relationship status and are often seen hanging out together in and out of the city.

Recently, Malaika Arora posted a picture on her Instagram account that left the social media wondering whether the Bollywood diva got engaged to Arjun Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram, Malaika posted a picture of herself with the caption, “I said YES.”

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Malaika Arora. ‘Fukrey’ star Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Woahhhhh!! Congratulations!!” Karan Tacker too commented and wrote “Woah woah woah!!!”

Recently, Malaika Arora celebrated her 49th birthday. Taking to his Instagram account, beau Arjun Kapoor posted a beautiful picture of the couple to wish his ladylove.

“The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine….” read the caption of Arjun Kapoor’s post. In the picture, Arjun stood behind Malaika as the duo struck a fashionable pose in front of a mirror.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have often faced the ire of netizens on social media. The duo, who have an age gap of 12 years, often face negative comments about their relationship, but remain unfazed.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. After 19-year-long marriage, the two called it quits in 2017 and announced their divorce. Malaika and Arbaaz share a son, Arhaan, who was born in 2002.

Spilling the beans on their relationship, Arjun Kapoor spoke about why he took time to open about their relationship on ‘Koffee With Karan’. “I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps.”

“There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate”, told Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar.