'I Pray For You': Urvashi Rautela's Another Cryptic Post After Rishabh Pant's Accident Leaves Netizens Gushing

Shortly after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's severe accident, actress Urvashi Rautela perplexed social media users with a strange post on her Instagram account. The post had the Hate Story 4 actress dressed in a white shimmery lacy suit styled with silver embroidery, silver jewellery and headgear. "Praying," she wrote in the caption.

Hours after this, Rautela headed to her Twitter handle and again penned a cryptic note, which netizens believed was for Pant. "I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing," she tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, a Twitter user raised a poll in which he asked, "This tweet is for," adding options reading, "Narendra Modi Ji, Pele, Rishabh Pant." It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at 3:30 am on Friday. On the other hand, Pele, Former Minister of Sports of Brazil, died on December 29 at the age of 82 after a long battle with Colon cancer.

Replying to the user's tweet, a netizen commented, "4th option should be For PR and public attention which would have got maximum votes," another one wrote, another one tweeted, "think if end result comes out pele," while the other users dropped hilarious reactions.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a car accident at around 5:30 am on Friday. The police officials claimed that Pant fell asleep while driving which led to his car colliding with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was quickly rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun.

According to a report in News 18, Pant has a ligament injury in his knee, abrasions on his back, and lacerations on his forehead and left eye. His body had no burns, and an X-ray revealed no fractures either.

After uploading cryptic posts on her social media space, Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the airport in the evening. The actress looked ravishing in an all-black latex bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. She accessorized her look with golden loop earrings and similar bracelets. Adding extra spice to her entire look, Urvashi wore golden mules and carried a similar shade of handbag.