Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi on Friday announced that he has decided to leave Instagram, following a backlash from fans for his alleged links to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.

Pancholi, 29, on Friday took Instagram and said that he has decided to leave the photo-posting app, noting that he is "suffocated" and he "need a breathe". He also deleted all his posts on Instagram, except one which is a photo he shared on his 28th birthday in 2018.

"See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated," he said in a story on Instagram.

Pancholi has been at the receiving end of the fans since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian. However, the actor has dismissed all allegations of him being linked to Sushant and Disha's death. He, recently, had also filed an FIR at the Versova police station in Mumbai alleging harassment by those who are linking him with the deaths of Sushant and Disha.

Sooraj has also dismissed reports that he knew Disha and slammed media reports for spreading fake news. "One foolish guy posted and all this major media picked it up and made it into an issue. This is not fair. Everyone has to be responsible, we had to go through so much pain," Sooraj's father had tol AajTak in an interview.

"I am not on social media but they are trolling Sooraj that he is a ‘murderer’. This is the reason he had to turn his comments off. What is this?," he noted.

Meanwhile, Sooraj recently also joined the list of people demanding a CBI probe in Sushant's death and said his "family deserved to know what actually happened with the actor". "I really pray and hopt that Sushants family get the closure they need! They really deserve a proper CBI investigation, it has been a long battle for them already! They need to know what actually happened and the world needs to know too," Pancholi said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma